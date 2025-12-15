Chipley City Council receives firefighter grant and adopts new fines policy

During the Chipley City Council meeting on December 9, the council met to discuss regular business, including a grant received from the Florida Department of Financial Services, adopting a new policy, and an ordinance to amend the adopted comprehensive plan.

The council approved Resolution No. 26-14, authorizing the City to enter into a Firefighter Assistance Grant Agreement with the Florida Department of Financial Services in the amount of $31,828.80. The grant will be used to replace approximately seven sets of outdated protective gear, ensuring that firefighters can continue to safely protect and serve the community.

The council also adopted Resolution No. 26-12, which allows the City Administrator to approve the waiver or reduction of code enforcement fines and execute releases of liens upon compliance and payment of ten percent of outstanding fines plus all administrative and legal costs. The policy is designed to expedite the remediation of properties that have been in violation for extended periods, allowing the city to address longstanding code issues more efficiently.

Additionally, a public hearing was held regarding a proposed ordinance to amend the city’s adopted comprehensive plan. The amendment involved changing the future land use designation of a parcel of property, located at 1237 Church Avenue, from low-density residential to commercial and updating the Future Land Use Map accordingly. Some members of the public provided comments during the hearing, and after the public hearing was closed, the ordinance was adopted.

The next regular meeting of the Chipley City Council is scheduled for January 13, 2026.