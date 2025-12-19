WCBOCC moves forward on EMS upgrades, accepts vulnerability assessment grant

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) held its regular meeting Thursday, December 18, approving the purchase of a new ambulance, construction of an EMS trailer on Highway 77, and acceptance of a vulnerability assessment grant.

Washington County EMS Director Randy Truette addressed commissioners regarding financing and the purchase of a new ambulance through One Florida Bank. He noted that the vehicle should be ready by early in the new year.

“We’ve managed to adjust some things in our budget and renegotiate pricing on supplies like oxygen, which is going to save us quite a bit of money,” Truette said. “The money is there for us to do this — we just need your approval and the letter signed to move forward.”

The new ambulance will be the third acquired by the county in recent years, strengthening emergency response capabilities. Commissioners made a motion to approve the purchase with financing through One Florida Bank.

Commissioners also heard from FEMA Coordinator Mason Garrett regarding the purchase of an EMS trailer to be placed at 2610 Daniels Lake Road, between Vernon and Ebro.

Following Hurricane Michael, FEMA allocated $60,174 to replace an EMS trailer in Wausau that was destroyed during the storm. Officials now propose relocating the trailer to the Highway 77 site to better serve county residents.

“This would be a great location. It would save so much time in responding to the Ebro area,” said County Administrator Jeff Massey. “I think it would really benefit the county to have a presence on that road.” Massey added that the station would be especially valuable given the anticipated increase in calls and activity in the area.

Garrett explained that the estimated cost to purchase and move the EMS station to Highway 77 is roughly $67,000, though that figure remains preliminary. He shared that the plan is to use excess funds from small projects such as culvert improvements to cover the difference beyond FEMA’s $60,174 allocation.

According to EMS Director Truette, the cost of installing a well and septic system will be drawn from $25,000 in impact funds, with expenses expected to range between $15,000 and $20,000.

Commissioners made a motion to approve the purchase and placement of a new EMS trailer at 2610 Daniels Lake Road, as well as the use of excess small project funds to offset the remaining cost of purchasing and relocating the trailer. Work on the new site is anticipated to begin sometime in 2026.

In other business, commissioners made a motion to approve the acceptance of a $478,500 grant awarded through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Resilient Florida Program to conduct a countywide vulnerability assessment. The Resilient Florida Program, managed by the DEP, is designed to help counties, municipalities, and regional resilience entities address the impacts of flooding and sea level rise. It provides funding to identify vulnerabilities and implement adaptation and mitigation projects.

The next regular meeting of the WCBOCC is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, January 15.