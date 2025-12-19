U.S. Marshals’ Operation Northern Lights recovers 43 missing children

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), in conjunction with numerous law enforcement partners, led a missing child operation in December that resulted in the recovery and location of 43 critically missing children from 14 counties across North Florida.

Operation Northern Lights included a comprehensive, multidisciplinary task force of federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as social services, the medical community, and non-governmental organizations.

Operational planning and coordination led to the execution of a two-week initiative geared to recover or safely locate the most critically missing youth. The U.S. Marshals Service defines “critically missing” children as those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure, or domestic violence.

An initiative of this magnitude has not been previously undertaken in Northern Florida until this month. Over 80 personnel from 25 different agencies including law enforcement, social services, federal and state attorney’s offices, and non-profits worked together to bring these children home. This operation had three primary objectives: recover critically missing youth, provide them with essential services including appropriate placement, and deter criminal activity related to exploiting the vulnerabilities of missing children.

Northern Lights resulted in 9 arrests and included recoveries potentially leading to additional future charges of human trafficking, child endangerment, and custodial interference. During this operation, endangered children missing from North Florida were recovered not only locally, but also in other states including Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

“This was the most successful missing child operation ever conducted in Northern Florida. Because of the tireless dedication of the U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement partners, 43 endangered children will now be home safe for the holidays,” said Greg Leljedal, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Florida. “The recovered children ranged in age from 1 ½ to 17-years-old. This operation was not only about finding the missing children, but also providing immediate physical and psychological care to help them begin the path to healing.”

“The recovery of over forty missing children reflects the unwavering commitment and teamwork from law enforcement,” said Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas G. Ingegno. “Every child deserves to be safe, and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal to bring missing children home and support their families.”

“This operation was carried out through a strong partnership between multiple agencies. Our Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit moved quickly, deliberately, and with purpose. “No child will be left behind,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil.

“Operations like Northern Lights show the importance of coordinated efforts to locate missing children,” said Derrick Driscoll, chief operating officer of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “Each recovery represents a child removed from harm’s way and an opportunity to connect them with resources that can help prevent future victimization.”

Recovered children were provided with medical resources, nourishment, social services, and child advocates. Operation Northern Lights child welfare and social service partners said they are proud of this operation’s achievements.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the USMS discretionary authority to assist other law enforcement agencies with the recovery of missing, endangered or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The U.S. Marshals have a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act.

Upon request, the Marshals assist other law enforcement agencies with the recovery of “critically missing children,” who have gone missing under circumstances that indicate an elevated risk to the child. Since 2015, when the Marshals received enhanced authority under the act, the agency has located or recovered more than 3,967 missing children. The U.S. Marshals have located or recovered missing children in 66 percent of cases received. Of those recovered, 61 percent were found within seven days. The U.S. Marshals are leading the way in a nationwide effort to rescue and recover missing and exploited children, thereby aiding in the prevention of human trafficking.

USMS law enforcement partners played essential roles in the success of Operation Northern Lights, and include the following agencies: Homeland Security Investigations, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Florida Attorney General’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Crestview Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Called2Rescue, and Shadows of strength.

Among the significant recoveries, U.S. Marshals located a 1‑year‑old missing from Leon County in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In Okaloosa County, a 17‑year‑old and a 1‑year‑old were recovered outside Jackson, Mississippi, where a non‑custodial adult was arrested for interference with child custody. A 17‑year‑old missing from Suwannee County was found in Meadville, Mississippi, and a 24‑year‑old adult was taken into custody on the same charge. In Jacksonville, Marshals recovered a 13‑year‑old from Suwannee County who had been missing for eight months. Additionally, a 15‑year‑old from Okaloosa County, the victim of a non‑custodial abduction, was located in Ocala, Florida, and the abductor was arrested for interference with child custody.