The Chipley Christmas Fest and Parade brought the community together in the spirit of the season on Friday, December 19, with vendors, food trucks, extended downtown business hours, and a festive holiday parade. Pictured above is a train float entered by the Krewe of Saint Andrews. [CHERYL GAINER MCCALL | Contributed]
Chipley Christmas Fest draws crowds downtown
