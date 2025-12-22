Mon. Dec 22nd, 2025
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Christmas Fest draws crowds downtown

By AMBER PATINO Dec 22, 2025 0 Comments

The Chipley Christmas Fest and Parade brought the community together in the spirit of the season on Friday, December 19, with vendors, food trucks, extended downtown business hours, and a festive holiday parade. Pictured above is a train float entered by the Krewe of Saint Andrews. [CHERYL GAINER MCCALL | Contributed]

 Local children enjoy playing with the snow machines during the event. [CHERYL GAINER MCCALL | Contributed]

#Chipley Christmas Fest and Parade #downtown Chipley

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Crime Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit leads to arrest on multiple charges

Staff Report Dec 22, 2025
Crime News Top Stories

WCSO high speed pursuit ends in arrest

Staff Report Dec 22, 2025
News Statewide Top Stories

U.S. Marshals’ Operation Northern Lights recovers 43 missing children

Staff Report Dec 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit leads to arrest on multiple charges

Crime News Top Stories

WCSO high speed pursuit ends in arrest

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Christmas Fest draws crowds downtown

News Statewide Top Stories

U.S. Marshals’ Operation Northern Lights recovers 43 missing children

Community Local News News Top Stories

WCBOCC moves forward on EMS upgrades, accepts vulnerability assessment grant