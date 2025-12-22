Chipley Christmas Fest draws crowds downtown

The Chipley Christmas Fest and Parade brought the community together in the spirit of the season on Friday, December 19, with vendors, food trucks, extended downtown business hours, and a festive holiday parade. Pictured above is a train float entered by the Krewe of Saint Andrews. [CHERYL GAINER MCCALL | Contributed]



Local children enjoy playing with the snow machines during the event. [CHERYL GAINER MCCALL | Contributed]