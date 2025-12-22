WCSO high speed pursuit ends in arrest

On December 19, 2025, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation at the intersection of Quail Hollow Boulevard and County Line Road. The vehicle also matched the description of a BOLO issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a suspect with multiple felony warrants from the state of Kentucky. The warrants include assault, strangulation, intimidation of witness, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, unlawful imprisonment and rape.

The deputy activated emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately accelerated rapidly, reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. The driver continued to flee at high rates of speed, failing to obey posted traffic control devices, including stop signs.

After a lengthy and dangerous pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, bringing the pursuit to an end in Bay County. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Colten Gowins of Ohio.

Gowins was arrested and charged by Washington County with Felony Fleeing and Eluding Police, Aggravated Fleeing with Injury or Property Damage, and Resisting an Officer without Violence. Gowins also has additional charges with Florida Highway Patrol.

Gowins was transported to the Bay County Jail.