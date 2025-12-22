Mon. Dec 22nd, 2025
Pursuit leads to arrest on multiple charges

By Staff Report Dec 22, 2025
Kyle Head

On December 21, 2025, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Pipkin Road. The deputy pulled behind the vehicle and activated emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle turned onto State Road 79 and accelerated, continuing south before turning into a residence. The deputy made contact with the driver, who initially refused to exit the vehicle. The driver was subsequently assisted out of the vehicle and placed in hand restraints.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Kyle Head of Bonifay, Florida. A check of the vehicle’s tag revealed it was expired, and a records check showed Head’s driver’s license had been suspended since 2018.

Due to the driver’s behavior and possible impairment, Emergency Medical Services were notified and responded to the scene. Head was medically evaluated and cleared by emergency personnel.

Kyle Head was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.

Kyle Head was transported to the Washington County Jail.

