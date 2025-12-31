Wed. Dec 31st, 2025
Brush fire contained after multi‑agency response in Washington County

By AMBER PATINO Dec 31, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured above is the brush fire that started between Porter Pond Road, Greenhead Road, and Deadening Road. [CONTRIBUTED]

Multiple fire departments in Washington County responded to a call regarding a large brush fire located between Porter Pond Road, Greenhead Road, and Deadening Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30. Washington County Fire Department stations 1, 10, 40, and 50 were among those who responded to the call, along with County Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, with a total of 23 responders on scene. 

Emergency crews reported that the fire was located deep within thick, heavily wooded terrain with low lying water, making access and suppression difficult. Florida Forestry deployed four dozers to cut containment lines as the blaze spread quickly, fueled by strong winds. By approximately 2:15 p.m., the fire had grown to an estimated 50 acres and was roughly 50% contained.

Fire units remained on scene supporting forestry operations until approximately 4:40 p.m., when the fire was fully contained. No structures were threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials note that while the fire is 100% contained, smoke is expected to linger in the area for the next day or two.

