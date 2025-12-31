WCFS partners with Ellie’s Boxes of Hope to support local families

4 year old Bay County resident Ellie Winslow, left, smiles with Washington County Fire Services District Chief Jeromy Hayes after her recent donation to Washington County Fire Department County Station #90 in Orange Hill. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Washington County Fire Services (WCFS) has partnered with Ellie’s Boxes of Hope to provide families with essential items immediately following emergency situations.

Ellie’s Boxes of Hope, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit from Bay County, packs care kits that are specifically designed to support families during the first hours following a fire, when accessing basic necessities can be difficult. The nonprofit then supplies these kits to local fire departments in an effort to support families both during and directly after fire emergencies.

Inspired by a personal experience after a family friend lost their home in a fire, Ellie Winslow and her family said that they noticed a gap in the short-term support that is given before additional help and resources becomes available in these situations, and the organization began as a community service initiative during Ellie’s reign as the 2025 World’s Universal Beauty 0–2.

“Families often lack access to basic necessities during the first 12 to 24 hours following such a tragedy,” Ellie’s mom, Alexis Winslow, explained. Each Box of Hope includes hygiene and dental care necessities, writing materials, and comfort items, as well as child and pet specific care boxes. Each box costs approximately $10 to $15 to assemble and is filled through donations from local businesses and community supporters.

The program has since expanded across Northwest Florida through partnerships with local fire departments like WCFS and other fire stations in Panama City, Walton County, and Callaway County.

Through the partnership, WCFS carries Boxes of Hope and distributes them directly to families following significant fire losses.

“We have been partnered with Ellie’s Boxes of Hope for around six months. During that time, we have received several boxes for each of our ‘front run’ engines to carry,” said WCFS Fire Chief Justin Barron. “The boxes typically have comfort items that really become vital after a fire destroys someone’s home.”