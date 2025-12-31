Traffic stop near Quail Hollow Boulevard leads to drug arrests

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol near Quail Hollow Boulevard on December 30, observed a vehicle being driven by Matthew Stafford, who was known to have an active felony warrant in Washington County.

The deputy activated emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop; however, the vehicle attempted to evade law enforcement. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop on Russ Road.

A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Stafford was taken into custody on the outstanding felony warrant for violation of probation and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and habitual driving while license suspended or revoked.

The passenger, identified as Michelle Dickerson, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).

Both individuals were transported to the Washington County Jail following their arrests.