Florida awarded $209 Million through federal Rural Health Transformation Program

Wednesday, December 31, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has been awarded more than $209 million through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). This funding will allow Florida to implement a comprehensive plan to strengthen rural health care by focusing on workforce, innovation, and access.

Florida’s award will support a range of initiatives such as expanding clinical training and rural rotations; providing start-up funding for rural and satellite clinics; and investing in mobile health units, remote patient monitoring, behavioral health telehubs, and advanced telespecialty services. These investments will ensure that rural Floridians have access to essential health services close to home. The Agency for Health Care Administration (Agency) will soon release procurements related to the RHTP throughout the state.

“Our Agency, thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis and President Trump, has ample tools in our toolbox that will help in enhancing health care in our rural communities and bolstering the support families need,” said Agency Secretary Shevaun Harris. “This award reflects the voices of our providers, stakeholders, and rural communities who told us what they need most, and we are laser focused on creating lasting impacts in our rural communities by building a stronger workforce, leveraging innovation, and expanding access to care. These investments will deliver sustainable improvements for rural families across Florida.”

“Every family in Florida should have access to high quality care regardless of their zip code, and no one should have to travel long distances to access the care that they need,” said Justin Senior, CEO, Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida. “These funds will improve access and care in rural communities where there is often a shortage of providers. Our hospitals specialize in providing the highest level of care to patients regardless of their ability to pay, and we support rural communities and getting families the care that they need as close to home as possible. Investments like this are a huge help.”

“This investment will make a real difference in our ability to recruit and retain providers in rural Florida,” said Jonathan Chapman, President and CEO, Florida Association of Community Health Centers. “Expanding training opportunities and supporting Community Health Clinics means more patients will have access to consistent, high-quality care.”

“Families in rural Florida often face long drives and limited options for care,” said Sarah Catalanotto, Executive Director, Suwannee River Area Health Education Center. “These initiatives, and once-in-a-generation funding opportunity, will bring services closer to home, from behavioral health to chronic disease management, and that means healthier communities and stronger families.”

“For rural hospitals, this funding is a lifeline,” said David Walker, CEO, George E. Weems Memorial Hospital. “Telehealth, mobile health units, and care coordination will help us keep patients local, reduce unnecessary transfers, and provide the kind of care our communities deserve.”