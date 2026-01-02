Hunt ends with 52 bears killed

Florida’s first black bear hunt in a decade resulted in 52 bears being killed, less than one-third of the potential number.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday released details about the hunt, which was held from Dec. 6 through Sunday in four parts of the state. Through a lottery-style system, the state issued 172 permits for the hunt, with each permit holder allowed to kill one bear.

In a news release, the commission said a “highly regulated” approach produced a hunter success rate comparable to “other states with similar hunt parameters.” Commission Executive Director Roger Young called the hunt “a success.”

“We’re proud to have joined the more than 30 states that manage black bears with regulated hunting,” Young said in a prepared statement. “The limited number of permits issued in areas with the largest bear populations and other components of the hunt prioritized a conservative approach that ensures the long-term health of bear populations in Florida, while providing opportunity for hunters.”

Opponents of the hunt sought permits in an effort to prevent them from going to hunters who would kill bears. Opponents said they obtained about 40 permits and offered up to $2,000 to some hunters not to use their permits, which cost $100 for Florida residents and $300 for nonresidents.

Bear hunting has long been controversial in Florida, with the previous hunt held in 2015. Opponents raised concerns about aspects of what the commission approved this year, including allowing baiting at feeding stations and permitting dogs to chase bears in future years.

“Seeing the photos of trophy hunters gloating over their slaughtered bears has been deeply upsetting for all Floridians who love Florida’s bears and want them protected,” Kate MacFall, Florida state director for Humane World for Animals, said. “This bloody spectacle has been a heartbreaking way for Floridians to enter the holiday season. To say the FWC Commission missed the mark on this might be the understatement of the year, and like the 2015 hunt, it will surely haunt our state for years to come.”

Critics have not been deterred by warnings from commission officials that falling far short of the 172-bear quota this year could result in higher numbers of permits being issued in the future.

The conservation group Bear Warriors United filed a lawsuit in September seeking to stop the hunt, arguing the commission approved it in August using obsolete data and without “sound” science and research. The case remains pending in Leon County Circuit Court.

Opponents have said they want the state to use nonlethal measures, such as bear-proofing garbage cans, to reduce conflicts between people and bears foraging for food.

Commission attorneys have disputed claims that the wildlife panel failed to follow scientific data in approving the hunt.

Florida is estimated to have more than 4,000 black bears. The hunt was held in the Apalachicola region west of Tallahassee; areas west of Jacksonville; an area north of Orlando; and the Big Cypress region southwest of Lake Okeechobee.

The commission said Tuesday that every bear killed during the hunt was “physically checked by FWC staff and bear response contractors,” with a more complete report expected to be released in coming months.

Commission officials have previously cited lessons learned from the 2015 hunt, which was planned for seven days with a target of 320 bears but was halted after two days with 304 bears killed.

“Our officers maintained a strong, engaged presence throughout the hunt to help ensure it was conducted safely and legally,” Col. Alberto Maza, director of the commission’s Division of Law Enforcement, said in a statement Tuesday. “While our officers were there to uphold the rules, the primary focus was education. I’m proud of our officers for protecting this important resource and supporting the goals of the agency’s bear management plan.”