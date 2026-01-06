Local flu cases spike after holidays

Following the holidays, local communities are seeing a spike in influenza cases, prompting area clinics and hospitals to urge the public to take steps to help reduce infection rates.

Northwest Florida Community Hospital’s (NFCH) Emergency Department, Express Care locations and other affiliated physician clinics experienced a significant spike in positive flu cases in the last quarter of 2025.

NFCH’s Chief Nursing Officer, Connie Swearingen, stated, “We’ve seen a noticeable increase in flu-like illnesses over the past few weeks, especially among children and older adults. We encourage the community to take precautions such as frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.”

Similarly, Heather Nelson, Marketing Director for Doctors Memorial Hospital (DMH) in Bonifay, reported that their facility has seen a 124% increase in patients having positive flu results from 2024 to 2025.

David Pitts, DMH Infection Preventionist, says that the current flu strain is not only spreading more widely but also causing more severe symptoms.

“The flu seems so severe this year because of a mutation that has caused the H3N2 K strain to become the dominant flu infection in 2025/26,” noted Pitts. “The immune system typically recognizes the antigens of the flu virus and mobilizes defenses against them, but when a mutation happens, the antigens are less recognizable and can cause a more severe, prolonged illness due to a delayed immune response.”

Pitts, who holds a BSN from the University of Central Florida, added that despite the mutation, the flu spreads the same way it always has.

“It is important to realize that, regardless of the mutated strain, flu is spread in the same way it has always been: respiratory droplets. Droplets are large particles expelled from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. They can travel 3-6 feet and can be suspended in the air for prolonged periods where there is a draft. Drafts can be caused by AC systems or fans,” says Pitts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that while influenza infection can occur year round, flu activity peaks between December and February. Some individuals are at greater risk of infection and complications, including those who are over the age of 65, under the age of 2, have chronic health conditions, are pregnant, or are immunocompromised.

According to Pitts, there are several actions the public can take to avoid the spread of the flu.

People with the flu should cover coughs and sneezes to prevent spreading the virus and caregivers are encouraged to wear masks to reduce exposure. Handwashing remains the most effective way to prevent infection, both at home and in healthcare settings. Those who are sick, or have been exposed, should avoid elderly individuals and anyone with chronic conditions such as COPD or diabetes, as these groups face a higher risk of severe illness. Pitts also noted that people can spread the flu a day before symptoms appear, and even those who have already had the flu should still get vaccinated, since the two circulating strains, H3N2 and H1N1, can infect people separately.

Health officials say continued caution will be essential as the flu remains active and easily transmissible in the weeks ahead.