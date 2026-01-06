Wed. Jan 7th, 2026
Florida Forest Service celebrates Arbor Day throughout Chipola District

By Staff Report Jan 6, 2026 0 Comments

Florida Arbor Day is Friday, January 16, and the Florida Forest Service is recognizing this day by having a tree giveaway throughout the 7-county area. Seven locations will host these events. The first Arbor Day in the United States was held in Nebraska City, Nebraska on April 10, 1872, and the tradition continues to this day. It celebrates all the things trees provide such as shade, enjoyment, clean air, and water. 

Tree giveaway events will be held at the following locations in Washington County:

  • 1424 West Jackson Avenue, Chipley – Friday, January 16 from 8 a.m. CST until all trees are gone
  • 2855 Church Street, Vernon – Thursday, January 22 from 8 a.m. CST until all trees are gone

Funding is provided by the Florida Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Grant with the USDA Forest Service. Trees will be limited to 1 per person at these events. Species may include Mayhaw, Blueberry, Red Maple, Common Persimmon, Pecans, and Red Cedar.

By Staff Report

