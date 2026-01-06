Washington County Youth Fair returns in February

4-H Members will show off their livestock projects in showmanship and market classes during the event. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Youth Fair is just around the corner, with local youth preparing to showcase their hard work and skills. Young people from Washington County will exhibit projects in art, crafts, photography, models, baked goods, and baked goods decorating. Kate M. Smith Garden Club entries, in partnership with Washington County 4-H and the Chipley Garden Club, will also be on display. These entries will be showcased in the Ag Center Auditorium.

4-H and FFA members have spent months caring for their animal projects – poultry, goat, steer, heifer, and swine – while learning responsibility and gaining valuable life skills. Their animal projects will be on display in the poultry barn and livestock barn. The livestock shows include young people from Washington, Holmes, and Bay counties.

Organizers state that the Washington County Youth Fair is more than a competition—it’s a community tradition (since 1973) that connects local families, agriculture, and youth development. This year, they’ve added a market goat show and a goat showmanship contest. We will also take our livestock sale to an online platform. The sale catalog will be available for viewing at the beginning of February, featuring pictures and bios of 4-H and FFA members with their livestock projects. The link and QR code will be posted on the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County Facebook page and shared with local news media.

Washington County Youth Fair rule books are available at UF/IFAS Extension Washington County located in the Ag Center and from school offices. They can also be downloaded from their website: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/washington/4-h-youth-development/

2026 Washington County Youth Fair Schedule of Events

General Entry Forms due – art, crafts, photography, models, baked goods, baked goods decorating, poultry, goat, and 4-H Members Only categories.

Monday, February 2 – by 4 p.m.

Location: UF/IFAS Extension Washington County

Monday, February 23 – 5 p.m.

Location: TBA

Monday, February 23 – 3 p.m.– 5 p.m.

Location: Ag Center Auditorium

Tuesday, February 24 – 5 p.m.

Location: Livestock Barn

Wednesday, February 25 – 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Poultry Barn

Thursday, February 26 – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Ag Center Auditorium

Thursday, February 26 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, February 27 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations: Auditorium, Poultry Barn, and Livestock Barn

Friday, February 27 – 6 p.m.

Location: Livestock Barn

Saturday, February 28 – 9 a.m.

Location: Livestock Barn

The WCYF Livestock Auction will go LIVE Saturday, February 28 at 6 p.m. and closes Monday, March 2 at 5 p.m.

Ag Fair organizers invite the public to participate, and to take the opportunity to put home-grown beef or pork in their freezer while supporting local youth. Every bid helps a young person continue their journey in livestock projects and leadership development.

The Washington County Youth Fair is organized and hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Washington County. For any questions, contact Dr. Julie Pigott Dillard at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.