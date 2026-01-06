Wed. Jan 7th, 2026
Staff Report

Venezuela unlikely to affect gas prices

By Staff Report Jan 6, 2026 0 Comments

Gasoline prices in Florida are expected to fluctuate modestly during the next few weeks but are unlikely to be significantly affected by developments in Venezuela, according to fuel analysts.

Florida motorists paid an average of $2.81 a gallon Monday for regular unleaded gasoline, up 7 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club. AAA said seasonal demand and global market conditions are having a greater effect on prices than the U.S. capture Saturday of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

“Although Venezuela was once a significant producer of crude oil, its exports have been limited for years due to sanctions,” AAA said in a news release. “Analysts say global supply remains sufficient, though any major disruption could put upward pressure on prices.”

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins attributed current prices to steady oil supplies and softened demand compared with previous years.

“While global events can influence prices, there’s no indication yet that recent developments will have a significant effect,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, also downplayed potential impacts on gas prices. “There is absolutely no firm evidence even under the best possible outcome in Venezuela that global gas prices will decline to decade-level lows,” De Haan posted on X. “It’s extremely unlikely that developments in Venezuela have any major impact on U.S. gas prices in 2026.”

Florida’s average gas price has remained below $3 a gallon since Dec. 1. The national average price Monday was $2.81 a gallon, down 2 cents from a week earlier. At this time last year, Florida motorists paid an average of $3.11 a gallon, while the national average was $3.06, according to AAA.

#AAA Auto Club #decade-level lows #Gas prices #gasoline #venezuela

