Thu. Jan 8th, 2026
Community Crime Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

WCSO and FHP pursue armed suspect after high speed chase

By Staff Report Jan 7, 2026 0 Comments
Close-up of a police car's flashing blue lights in an urban environment.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on the morning of January 7, a Florida State Trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on State Road 79 near County Road 279 (Moss Hill Road) when he observed a black Toyota Camry traveling southbound at more than 100 MPH in a 35 MPH zone in Vernon. As a result, the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver fled, prompting a pursuit.

A second Florida State Trooper and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to assist. During the pursuit, the initial trooper executed a PIT maneuver on the fleeing vehicle. At the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit, the armed suspect fled on foot and was heard making statements referencing he had “charges” and was going to “death row.”

Troopers pursued the suspect into a wooded area, where the suspect brandished a firearm and threatened their lives. The threat was neutralized, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect was identified as Joshua Haire, a 27-year old male from Slocomb, Alabama.

There is currently an active investigation into the trooper involved shooting.

#Florida Highway Patrol #high speed chase #Washington County #Washington County Sheriff's Office #WCSO

By Staff Report

