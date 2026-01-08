Thu. Jan 8th, 2026
Community Entertainment Events Local News News Top Stories

The Black Sheep return to the Spanish Trail Playhouse

By Staff Report Jan 8, 2026 0 Comments

The Spanish Trail Playhouse (STP) recently announced an upcoming performance by The Black Sheep is scheduled for January 10 at 7 p.m.

Organizers say those who have previously seen The Black Sheep perform at STP should be prepared to be even more entertained by the new show. With a repertoire spanning jazz, disco, folk, show tunes, and more, there’s something for every music lover to enjoy.

The Black Sheep is an eclectic five-piece ensemble featuring multiple ukuleles and bass, along with the occasional surprise instrument or guest musician. This unique group has been making music together in one form or another for nearly a decade. 

The STP expressed excitement and provided insight on what attendees should expect for the upcoming performance in a press release: “Known for their infectious energy, irreverent humor, and genuine joy for making music, The Black Sheep doesn’t just perform: they entertain! As one local music producer perfectly summed it up, ‘What I really like about you is that you have fun.’ Expect playful banter, clever (and not-so-clever) puns, and even a little good-natured heckling when the moment strikes.”

The performance is sponsored in part by Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Florida Arts & Culture.

Tickets are priced at $17 for reserved seating, with the price including a $2 convenience fee by the ticketing agency. All sales are final with no refunds or exchanges and children under the age of 5 are not permitted entry.  

$17 Reserved Seating

How to purchase tickets:

• Online 24/7 at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com

• In-person at the STP Box Office

• By phone at 850.638-9113

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley.

For more information, visit their website at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. You can reach the STP Business Office Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by phone at 850-638-9113 or by e-mail at spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com

#Spanish Trail Playhouse #The Black Sheep

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Judge rules against state on Medicaid notices

Staff Report Jan 8, 2026
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Community events planned in celebration of MLK Day

AMBER PATINO Jan 8, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

New faith-based childcare center opens in Vernon

Ali Moreland Jan 8, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Community events planned in celebration of MLK Day

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

New faith-based childcare center opens in Vernon

Community Crime News Top Stories

Vandalism incident reported at Wausau ballfield

Community Entertainment Events Local News News Top Stories

The Black Sheep return to the Spanish Trail Playhouse

Community Crime Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

WCSO and FHP pursue armed suspect after high speed chase