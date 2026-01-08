The Black Sheep return to the Spanish Trail Playhouse

The Spanish Trail Playhouse (STP) recently announced an upcoming performance by The Black Sheep is scheduled for January 10 at 7 p.m.

Organizers say those who have previously seen The Black Sheep perform at STP should be prepared to be even more entertained by the new show. With a repertoire spanning jazz, disco, folk, show tunes, and more, there’s something for every music lover to enjoy.

The Black Sheep is an eclectic five-piece ensemble featuring multiple ukuleles and bass, along with the occasional surprise instrument or guest musician. This unique group has been making music together in one form or another for nearly a decade.

The STP expressed excitement and provided insight on what attendees should expect for the upcoming performance in a press release: “Known for their infectious energy, irreverent humor, and genuine joy for making music, The Black Sheep doesn’t just perform: they entertain! As one local music producer perfectly summed it up, ‘What I really like about you is that you have fun.’ Expect playful banter, clever (and not-so-clever) puns, and even a little good-natured heckling when the moment strikes.”

The performance is sponsored in part by Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Florida Arts & Culture.

Tickets are priced at $17 for reserved seating, with the price including a $2 convenience fee by the ticketing agency. All sales are final with no refunds or exchanges and children under the age of 5 are not permitted entry.

How to purchase tickets:

• Online 24/7 at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com

• In-person at the STP Box Office

• By phone at 850.638-9113

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley.

For more information, visit their website at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. You can reach the STP Business Office Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by phone at 850-638-9113 or by e-mail at spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com