Vandalism incident reported at Wausau ballfield

By AMBER PATINO Jan 8, 2026 0 Comments
Some of the damage to the toilets can be seen in the above photo. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Town of Wausau recently reported an act of vandalism in the bathrooms at the ballfield located next to the Possum Palace.

While the exact timeline is unclear, town officials believe the damage occurred sometime around New Year’s Eve, as it was discovered on New Year’s Day.

Along with damage to the toilets and a smearing of dirt and handprints on the walls, a fire had been set inside a trashcan in one of the restrooms, and the smoke detector had been removed from the ceiling.

“We are very disappointed that someone would do this to one of our shared public spaces,” said Lynn Gothard, Wausau Town Clerk.

Gothard noted that this is not the first instance of vandalism at the ballfield. In response, the town has ordered security cameras to be installed to help deter future incidents.

There are currently no suspects, though officials believe the individuals involved may have been juveniles, based on the small handprints left on the walls. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wausau Town Hall at 850‑638‑1781.

Officials discovered the remains of a fire that was set to the trashcan in the restroom. [CONTRIBUTED]
Vandals allegedly removed the smoke detector in the restroom, as can be seen in the above image. [CONTRIBUTED]
The size of the handprints left behind lead town officials to suspect the act was committed by juveniles. [CONTRIBUTED]

