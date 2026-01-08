Thu. Jan 8th, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

New faith-based childcare center opens in Vernon

By Ali Moreland Jan 8, 2026 0 Comments

Little Jackets Nest Childcare, located at 2849 Church Street in Vernon, officially opened and began serving families on Tuesday, January 6. The center currently offers programs for children ages 1–4 and operates Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Owned by Rachel Cureton, the childcare center is accredited through the Florida Coalition of Christian Private Schools Accreditation and is affiliated with 77 Ministries in Washington County. Flexible enrollment options are available, including limited 2-day and 3-day weekly schedules, as enrollment continues. More information can be found on the center’s website littlejacketsnestchildcare.com or by calling the center directly at (850) 348-1384. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

#City of Vernon #Florida Coalition of Christian Private Schools Accreditation #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Judge rules against state on Medicaid notices

Staff Report Jan 8, 2026
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Community events planned in celebration of MLK Day

AMBER PATINO Jan 8, 2026
Community Crime News Top Stories

Vandalism incident reported at Wausau ballfield

AMBER PATINO Jan 8, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Community events planned in celebration of MLK Day

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

New faith-based childcare center opens in Vernon

Community Crime News Top Stories

Vandalism incident reported at Wausau ballfield

Community Entertainment Events Local News News Top Stories

The Black Sheep return to the Spanish Trail Playhouse

Community Crime Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

WCSO and FHP pursue armed suspect after high speed chase