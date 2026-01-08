New faith-based childcare center opens in Vernon

Little Jackets Nest Childcare, located at 2849 Church Street in Vernon, officially opened and began serving families on Tuesday, January 6. The center currently offers programs for children ages 1–4 and operates Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Owned by Rachel Cureton, the childcare center is accredited through the Florida Coalition of Christian Private Schools Accreditation and is affiliated with 77 Ministries in Washington County. Flexible enrollment options are available, including limited 2-day and 3-day weekly schedules, as enrollment continues. More information can be found on the center’s website littlejacketsnestchildcare.com or by calling the center directly at (850) 348-1384. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

