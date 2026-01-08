Community events planned in celebration of MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several community events are taking place to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy.

The annual MLK Day of Service, organized by Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, will be held at the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA), located at 1348 South Boulevard in Chipley, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 17. The initiative is being carried out in partnership with Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, with multiple community groups—including Chipley High School’s JROTC team, students from Florida State University, Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT), and the Chipley Woman’s Club—joining efforts to make improvements to the WCCOA. Local organizations such as Community South Credit Union, Innovations Financial Credit Union, and First Federal Bank have contributed funds to support the project, and Positive Empowerment, Inc. will provide lunch for volunteers.

Participants will focus on repainting, reorganizing supplies, and updating the center’s pantry by implementing an expiration‑date system to better manage food usage. Organizers expect the event to continue until shortly after lunchtime. Those wishing to volunteer for the project can contact Mayor Tracy Andrews at 850‑326‑9359.

Later in the day, the Art of Manhood will host its 5th Annual King’s Dream Black‑Tie Event, a celebration of both Dr. King’s legacy and the achievements of the program’s mentees. This year’s guest speaker is Darrick D. McGhee, Sr., whose experience includes work as a pastor‑teacher, entrepreneur, business and government consultant, writer, public speaker, and podcaster.

The event will be held at the Washington County Agricultural Center located at 1424 West Jackson Avenue, Suite A in Chipley starting at 6 p.m. Organizers invite participants to don their best attire and join in the celebration. To RSVP, contact 850-703-1411.

The annual MLK Day parade will take place at 10 a.m. the following Monday, January 19, following a route through downtown Chipley. The event is open to all community members who wish to participate.

Mayor Andrews encouraged the entire community to take part in the celebrations, reflecting Dr. King’s enduring vision of unity.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is not celebrated for one group of people, he is honored for a vision that embraced all people. His dream called for unity, dignity, justice, and love that crosses every line that might otherwise divide us. This is a time for us to reflect not only on his words, but on how we live them out together,” wrote Andrews. “I look forward to seeing our community come out, not in division, but in solidarity, as we honor the legacy of Dr. King and continue the work of creating a stronger, more connected community for all.”