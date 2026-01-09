Spirit of the Tiger at 2026 Rose Bowl Parade

Audrey Stephens (left) and Addison Heming (right) share a smile together while on their trip to Pasadena, California, for the 2026 Rose Bowl Parade. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Two Chipley High School (CHS) students, junior Addison Heming and senior Audrey Stephens, traveled to Pasadena, California, at the end of December to practice and perform with the Bands of America Honor Band for the 2026 Rose Parade. Both are members of the CHS Spirit of the Tiger Band. Heming is currently in her sixth year of playing trombone, and Stephens is serving her third year as a color guard captain, participating all four years in high school.

The ten day experience included rehearsals, preview performances, and events such as the Tournament of Roses Bandfest, culminating in the nationally televised parade on New Year’s Day.

Heming described her experience as, “…an incredible opportunity to be in such a diverse ensemble of talented musicians, as well as participate in one of the longest and most publicized parades.”

Chipley High School junior Addison Heming puts her 6 years of trombone practice to use alongside other high school students from across the country as part of the Bands of America Honor Band during the 2026 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Stephens reflected, “Everyone, including me, was so focused on the goal that by parade day, we were completely ready and had no worries.” She continued, “After the parade was over, I was so happy to meet back up with Addison since she was who started this dream for me, and I had a great time learning and gaining new experiences!”

Chipley High School senior Audrey Stephens performs as part of the color guard with the Bands of America Honor Band during the 2026 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]