Movement with purpose: Local seniors build strength and connection through exercise

Seniors participate in a wide range of exercises during the exercise class held at First Baptist Church of Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Each Monday and Thursday morning, a familiar rhythm fills a large room at First Baptist Church of Chipley as seniors gather for an exercise class that has become a meaningful part of their week.

Offered through the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA), the class focuses on strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility. Designed to accommodate a wide range of abilities, participants may exercise standing, use chairs for assistance, or complete movements fully seated. This approach allows everyone to participate safely while still engaging in purposeful movement.

A key component of the class is the use of handheld equipment such as light weights and resistance tools to support muscle strength and toning. Building and maintaining muscle is essential as people age. Stronger muscles help protect joints, improve balance, and significantly reduce the risk of falls while supporting everyday activities like walking, lifting, and standing.

“This class is about far more than movement,” said Kristin Martin, Executive Director of the WCCOA. “It supports independence, confidence, and quality of life. Our seniors show up, put in the work, and take pride in investing in their health, and that is something to celebrate.”

Research continues to highlight exercise as one of the most effective tools for extending quality of life as we age. Strength training, balance work, and regular movement play a critical role in staying healthy and independent longer.

The class is led by Pamela Leavins, who was recently named WCCOA’s Volunteer of the Year for her outstanding commitment to the program and the participants she serves. Her classes are supportive and effective, often including moments of healthy “huffing and puffing” as muscles are engaged and strength is built.

Leavins encourages each person to listen to their body while still discovering just how capable they are, reminding participants that effort looks different for everyone and progress matters more than perfection.

Beyond the physical benefits, the class offers something just as important: connection. Participants encourage one another, share laughs, and celebrate improvements together. For many, the social time and sense of routine are just as meaningful as the exercise itself.

What began as an exercise class has grown into friendships built through movement, encouragement, and showing up together.

Exercise classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Seniors interested in improving strength, balance, and mobility are encouraged to attend. No prior experience is required, and all ability levels are welcome. For more information or for additional resources, contact the WCCOA at 850-638-6217.

The class offers exercises that are suitable for seniors of all ability levels, including those that may need to remain seated. [CONTRIBUTED]