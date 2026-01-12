Washington County Junior Beta Club members shine at state convention

Junior Beta Club members from Vernon Middle School (VMS) and Roulhac Middle School (RMS) recently competed at the Florida Beta Convention in Orlando, with both groups earning top placements and securing their spots at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, this summer.

VMS Junior Beta members earned five first‑place awards, two second‑place awards, and one third‑place finish in various categories. In addition to the club’s state‑level achievements, member Brooklyn Ector was elected Florida Beta Vice President. VMS expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments and congratulated them on their outstanding performance.

RMS Junior Beta members also brought home several top‑three placements, earning one first‑place award, six second‑place awards, and two third‑place awards across several categories. Member Colton Webb opened the first general session by singing the National Anthem, and member Raegan Wiwi concluded her term as Florida Beta State Secretary. Kaylee Hawkins was sworn in as the new Florida Beta State President. RMS extended congratulations to its members and thanked the community for its continued support.

Vernon Middle School’s (VMS) Junior Beta Club members pose with their plaques at the Florida Beta Convention. [CONTRIBUTED]

Members of Roulhac Middle School’s (RMS) Junior Beta Club show off their wins from state convention. [CONTRIBUTED]