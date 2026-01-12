Mon. Jan 12th, 2026
Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County Junior Beta Club members shine at state convention

By AMBER PATINO Jan 12, 2026 0 Comments

Junior Beta Club members from Vernon Middle School (VMS) and Roulhac Middle School (RMS) recently competed at the Florida Beta Convention in Orlando, with both groups earning top placements and securing their spots at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, this summer.

VMS Junior Beta members earned five first‑place awards, two second‑place awards, and one third‑place finish in various categories. In addition to the club’s state‑level achievements, member Brooklyn Ector was elected Florida Beta Vice President. VMS expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments and congratulated them on their outstanding performance.

RMS Junior Beta members also brought home several top‑three placements, earning one first‑place award, six second‑place awards, and two third‑place awards across several categories. Member Colton Webb opened the first general session by singing the National Anthem, and member Raegan Wiwi concluded her term as Florida Beta State Secretary. Kaylee Hawkins was sworn in as the new Florida Beta State President. RMS extended congratulations to its members and thanked the community for its continued support.

Vernon Middle School’s (VMS) Junior Beta Club members pose with their plaques at the Florida Beta Convention. [CONTRIBUTED]
Members of Roulhac Middle School’s (RMS) Junior Beta Club show off their wins from state convention. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Florida Beta Convention #Junior Beta Club #Roulhac Middle School #Vernon Middle School

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Lions Club hosts free community Chili and Soup Social

AMBER PATINO Jan 12, 2026
Community News Top Stories

Spirit of the Tiger at 2026 Rose Bowl Parade

Ali Moreland Jan 9, 2026
Community Lifestyle Local News News Top Stories

Movement with purpose: Local seniors build strength and connection through exercise

Staff Report Jan 9, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County Junior Beta Club members shine at state convention

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Lions Club hosts free community Chili and Soup Social

Community News Top Stories

Spirit of the Tiger at 2026 Rose Bowl Parade

Community Lifestyle Local News News Top Stories

Movement with purpose: Local seniors build strength and connection through exercise

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Community events planned in celebration of MLK Day