WCSB recognizes 2025-2026 District Employees of the Year

The Washington County School Board recognized educators and school employees as the 2025-2026 District Employees of the Year during its meeting on Monday, January 12.
Vernon Middle School (VMS) Principal Niki Seley was honored as the district’s 2025–2026 Principal of the Year, and Chipley High School’s (CHS) Jesse Carter was named Assistant Principal of the Year.
The board also announced the 2025–2026 Teachers of the Year, honoring: Gracie Wiggins (Kate M. Smith Elementary School, KMS), Stacy Collins (Roulhac Middle School, RMS), Jerome Godwin (CHS), Heidi Kirkland (Vernon Elementary School, VES), Sierra Padgett (VMS), Russel Stafford (Vernon High School, VHS), Shanda Brown (Florida Panhandle Technical College, FPTC), and Jessika Dizoglio (Washington Academy for Varying Excellence, WAVE).
The 2025–2026 Rookie Teachers of the Year were also recognized as Kaitlyn Barnes (KMS), Senteria Steele (RMS), Tracey Harris (CHS), Sydney Johnson (VES), Letisha Brown (VMS), Wendy Wheeler (FPTC), Gabriella Shopher (WAVE), and Crystal Wedderburn (Washington County VPK Center).
The board further honored the 2025–2026 School‑Related Employees of the Year for their contributions across the district: Tammy King (KMS), Carissa Hangar (RMS), Jana Shores (CHS), Kati Riley (VES), Rowan Whitaker (VMS), Tracie Herbert (VHS), Melonie Gilley (FPTC), Rene Parkhurst (WAVE), Bruyon Reed (WVPK), District Office Employee of the Year Jason Ortiz, Chipley Transportation District Employee of the Year Joann Walsingham, and Vernon Transportation District Employee of the Year Grace Roche.
The school board thanked all honorees for their dedication and contributions to Washington County students and schools.