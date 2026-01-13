WCSB recognizes 2025-2026 District Employees of the Year

The Washington County School Board recognized educators and school employees as the 2025-2026 District Employees of the Year during its meeting on Monday, January 12.

Vernon Middle School (VMS) Principal Niki Seley was honored as the district’s 2025–2026 Principal of the Year, and Chipley High School’s (CHS) Jesse Carter was named Assistant Principal of the Year.

The board also announced the 2025–2026 Teachers of the Year, honoring: Gracie Wiggins (Kate M. Smith Elementary School, KMS), Stacy Collins (Roulhac Middle School, RMS), Jerome Godwin (CHS), Heidi Kirkland (Vernon Elementary School, VES), Sierra Padgett (VMS), Russel Stafford (Vernon High School, VHS), Shanda Brown (Florida Panhandle Technical College, FPTC), and Jessika Dizoglio (Washington Academy for Varying Excellence, WAVE).

The 2025–2026 Rookie Teachers of the Year were also recognized as Kaitlyn Barnes (KMS), Senteria Steele (RMS), Tracey Harris (CHS), Sydney Johnson (VES), Letisha Brown (VMS), Wendy Wheeler (FPTC), Gabriella Shopher (WAVE), and Crystal Wedderburn (Washington County VPK Center).

The board further honored the 2025–2026 School‑Related Employees of the Year for their contributions across the district: Tammy King (KMS), Carissa Hangar (RMS), Jana Shores (CHS), Kati Riley (VES), Rowan Whitaker (VMS), Tracie Herbert (VHS), Melonie Gilley (FPTC), Rene Parkhurst (WAVE), Bruyon Reed (WVPK), District Office Employee of the Year Jason Ortiz, Chipley Transportation District Employee of the Year Joann Walsingham, and Vernon Transportation District Employee of the Year Grace Roche.

The school board thanked all honorees for their dedication and contributions to Washington County students and schools.

Pictured from left to right are Vernon Middle School’s (VMS) Principal Niki Seley, the 2025-2026 Principal of the Year, Chipley High School’s (CHS) Assistant Principal Jesse Carter, the 2025-2026 Assistant Principal of the Year, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured left to right: Kate M. Smith Elementary School (KMS) Principal Chris Tyre; KMS District Employees of the Year Tammy King, Kaitlyn Barnes, and Gracie Wiggins; and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

From left to right are Roulhac Middle School’s (RMS) Principal Jennifer Kincaid, RMS District Employees of Year Senteria Steele, Carissa Hangar, and Stacy Collins, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured left to right are Chipley High School’s (CHS) Principal Steve Griffin, CHS District Employees of the Year Jerome Godwin, Jana Shores, and Tracey Harris, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

From left to right are Vernon Elementary School’s (VES) Principal Brian Tice, VES District Employees of the Year Heidi Kirkland and Sidney Johnson, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured from left to right are VMS Principal of the Year Niki Seley, VMS District Employees of the year Sierra Padget, Rowan Whitaker, and Letisha Brown, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

From left to right are Vernon High School’s (VHS) Principal Aaron Day, VHS District Employees of the Year Russell Stafford and Tracie Herbert, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

Florida Panhandle Technical College’s (FPTC) District Employees of the Year are pictured left to right: Director Bryan Lee, Melonie Gilley, Wendy Wheeler, Shanda Brown, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured from left to right are Washington Academy for Varying Excellence’s (WAVE) District Employee of the year Jessika Dizoglio and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured from left to right are the District Employees of the Year from Washington County Voluntary Pre-kindergarten (WVPK): Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) Linda Mincey, Crystal Wedderburn, Bruyon Reed, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

From left to right are Deputy Superintendent Dr. Charles Peterson, Vernon Transportation District Employee of the Year Grace Roche, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]