Fri. Jan 16th, 2026
WCSD holds annual district spelling bee

By Ali Moreland Jan 16, 2026 0 Comments
Pictured left to right are WCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Charles Peterson, Katie Sapp, Emily Kirkland, Samuel Curry, and WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Friday, January 16, the Washington County School District hosted the Annual District Spelling Bee in the WCSD School Boardroom, featuring thirty-two students in grades five through eight from Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Vernon Elementary School, Roulhac Middle School, and Vernon Middle School. Each year, district elementary and middle schools conduct grade-level spelling bees, with top finishers advancing to the district competition. After ten rounds, first place was awarded to Samuel Curry, a fifth-grade student from Vernon Elementary School, followed by Katie Sapp, a seventh-grade student from Roulhac Middle School, in second place, and Emily Kirkland, a sixth-grade student from Roulhac Middle School, in third place. Curry secured the championship with the winning word “oblivion” and will represent Washington County at the Envision Credit Union Big Bend Regional Spelling Bee on March 14 in Tallahassee.

By Ali Moreland

