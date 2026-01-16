Fri. Jan 16th, 2026
Chamber approves 2026 Board of Directors

By Ali Moreland Jan 16, 2026 0 Comments

During the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County meeting on Thursday, January 15, Chamber members approved the 2026 Board of Directors and officer positions. Pictured from left to right are treasurer Cindy Birge, EDC Chair Liaison Tracy Andrews, board member Cindy Johnson Brown, board member Danny Exum (standing behind), board member Tamekia McKinnie (standing in front), board member Kristin Martin, board president Tiffany Hitchcock, and Chamber Executive Director Shirley Parrado. Not pictured are vice president Rasheida Potter, president-elect Wayland Fulford, past president Philip Horvath, and board members Amy Wiwi, Brandon Lovering, Ronni Bowen, and Will Taylor. During the meeting, Parrado presented an update on the current state and future direction of the Chamber, including the Chamber’s community impact and 2026 vision. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

