WCSD celebrates a year of excellence, honoring district employees of the year

Pictured, from left, are WCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Charles Peterson; 2025–2026 Rookie Teacher of the Year Letisha Brown (VMS); 2025–2026 Principal of the Year Niki Seley (VMS); WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register; 2025–2026 Assistant Principal of the Year Jesse Carter (CHS); 2026–2027 Teacher of the Year Sierra Padgett (VMS); and 2025–2026 School‑Related Employee of the Year Carissa Hangar (RMS). [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Educators, families, and community members joined the Washington County School Board (WCSB) at the Vernon High School auditorium on Wednesday, January 14, to honor the district’s Employees of the Year. The annual event recognized nominees from each school and celebrated the selection of the overall district winners for Teacher of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year, and School‑Related Employee of the Year, as well as the district’s Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

The evening began with food and fellowship, as guests enjoyed a meal in the VHS cafeteria before the ceremony. The VHS JROTC Color Guard presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance, after which attendees were welcomed by Washington County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Thomas Register.

Special guest Kelly Kunde, the 2025–2026 WCSD Teacher of the Year, shared inspirational remarks with attendees, followed by a musical performance from Chipley High School’s (CHS) Jake Jenkins and Marlaina Register. WCSD Director of Safety Kimberly Register then announced the nominees in each category, with each honoree receiving an award presented by their supervisors and accompanied by special guests, including former and current students or family members.

Nominees for the 2025-2026 School-Related Employee of the Year included Tammy King (Kate M. Smith Elementary, KMS), Carissa Hangar (Roulhac Middle School, RMS), Jana Shores (CHS), Kati Riley (Vernon Elementary School, VES), Rowan Whitaker (Vernon Middle School, VMS), Tracie Herbert (VHS), Melonie Gilley (Florida Panhandle Technical College, FPTC), Rene Parkhurst (Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities, WAVE), Bruyon Reed (Washington County VPK Center, WVPK), District Office Employee of the Year Jason Ortiz, Chipley Transportation District Employee of the Year Joann Walsingham, and Vernon Transportation District Employee of the Year Grace Roche.

Those nominated for the distinction of 2026-2027 Teacher of the Year were Gracie Wiggins (KMS), Stacy Collins (RMS), Jerome Godwin (CHS), Heidi Kirkland (VES), Sierra Padgett (VMS), Russel Stafford (VHS), Shanda Brown (FPTC), and Jessika Dizoglio (WAVE).

The 2025-2026 Rookie Teacher of the Year nominees were Kaitlyn Barnes (KMS), Senteria Steele (RMS), Tracey Harris (CHS), Sydney Johnson (VES), Letisha Brown (VMS), Wendy Wheeler (FPTC), Gabriella Shopher (WAVE), and Crystal Wedderburn (WVPK).

Superintendent Thomas Register concluded the ceremony by announcing the district’s overall winners in each category: RMS’s Carissa Hangar as the 2025–2026 School‑Related Employee of the Year; VMS’s Letisha Brown as the 2025–2026 Rookie Teacher of the Year; VMS’s Sierra Padgett as the 2026–2027 Teacher of the Year; VMS’s Niki Seley as the 2025–2026 Principal of the Year; and CHS’s Jesse Carter as Assistant Principal of the Year.

District officials expressed their gratitude not only for the honorees, but for every school district employee for their dedication to serving the students and families of Washington County.

Chipley High School’s Jake Jenkins and Marlaina Register perform a duet of Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton’s “When I Get Where I’m Going” during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]