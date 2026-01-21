Wed. Jan 21st, 2026
Vernon City Council hires public works positions

By Ali Moreland Jan 21, 2026 0 Comments

The Vernon City Council met Tuesday, January 20, to consider applications for open public works positions. At the January 5 workshop, council members interviewed candidates but postponed hiring decisions, with council noting the need to finalize the matter at the January 20 meeting. No new applications were received, and following discussion, the council approved Ricky Simmons for public works director and Mike Roche for the laborer position. Vernon City Council will meet again on February 2 for a regularly scheduled workshop.

#City of Vernon #Vernon City Council #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

