Thu. Jan 22nd, 2026
Local News

Panhandle physical therapy owners settle alleged false claims violations for over $750k

By WMBB Jan 22, 2026 0 Comments

Owners of a physical therapy practice based in Chipley have agreed to pay more than $750,000 to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims.

According to the Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office, the owners of Chipley Physical Therapy, LLC, Ruben and Lorrie Laurel, were alleged to have violated the False Claims Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chipley Physical Therapy, LLC, provides outpatient aquatic and physical therapy services in Chipley, Marianna, and Bonifay.

Ruben is also the owner of Absolute Physical & Aquatic Therapy, a private practice, physical/occupational therapy group.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that Ruben and Lorrie had billed the government for services Lorrie, a physical therapist, allegedly performed while she was out of the country and on cruises between July 2019 and March 2024.

It was reported that Ruben and Lorrie agreed to pay treble damages and penalties to resolve the pending litigation, with $19,988.34 of restitution, totaling $754,722.88.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ruben and Lorrie also agreed to “(1) appoint and maintain an external Compliance Officer for a period of three years who will submit periodic reports to the United States; (2) develop and implement policies and procedures regarding appropriate billing and medical record documentation for compliance with Federal health care program requirements; (3) require quarterly training for all employees on Federal health care program billing, coding and claim submission, and medical record documentation requirements; and (4) the imposition of additional stipulated penalties for failure to comply with any of the aforementioned non-monetary terms.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the claims resolved are allegations only and no liability has been determined.

