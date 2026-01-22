Education bill spurs controversy

A House panel on Wednesday approved a wide-ranging education bill that sparked controversy because it would require instruction on “embryologic and fetal development” and restrict school programs involving diversity, equity and inclusion and political activism.

The Republican-controlled House Student Academic Success Subcommittee voted 12-5 along party lines to advance the bill, HB 1071, sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce.

While the proposal addresses numerous education-related issues, debate focused in part on a provision requiring students in grades 6 through 12 to receive instruction on embryologic and fetal development. The bill would require, among other things, the use of a “high-definition ultrasound video” showing the “development of the heart and other organs and movement of the limbs and head.”

Critics argued the requirement could be used to promote an anti-abortion agenda and questioned whether the instruction would be presented objectively.

“How do we ensure that this is medically accurate information and not propaganda?” asked Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando.

Trabulsy pushed back on those concerns.

“I don’t know what we’re scared of,” she said. “We are just teaching about human development.”

The bill also would prohibit public schools from using state or federal funds for programs that advocate for “diversity, equity and inclusion” or that promote or engage in political or social activism.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, said efforts to restrict what is commonly known as DEI disproportionately target Black people.

“Why is this DEI under attack — and I mean Black people,” said Hinson, who is Black.

Trabulsy defended the provisions related to DEI and activism.

“The bill says, ‘Hey, we’re not using state dollars to pay for political activism,’” she said.