Drug pricing bill clears first hurdle

By Staff Report Jan 23, 2026 0 Comments

With dozens of lobbyists filling the room, a House panel on Wednesday approved a proposal aimed at lowering prescription drug prices in Florida.

The House Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee voted 15-1 to advance the bill, HB 697, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, R-Lakeland.

The proposal would take a series of steps, including creating what is described as a “most-favored-nation” approach to drug pricing. The system would analyze prescription drug prices in certain other countries and use those figures to set limits on what Florida patients could be charged.

Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, said Floridians are being “ripped off” by high drug prices.

“It’s outrageous that we are paying so much more than the Europeans,” Barnaby said.

Opponents warned the proposal could have unintended consequences. Sharon Lamberton, a lobbyist for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, known as PhRMA, said a “state-based price control system” could lead to drug shortages and reduced access to new treatments.

The bill also drew opposition from the Florida Retail Federation, which represents pharmacies, and the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents pharmacy benefit managers that serve as intermediaries between insurers, pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

Rep. Daryl Campbell, D-Fort Lauderdale, cast the lone dissenting vote.

The proposal must clear the House Budget Committee and the Health & Human Services Committee before it can be considered by the full House.

Kincart Jonsson described the measure as a “balanced and common-sense” approach.

A similar bill, SB 1158, has been filed in the Senate by Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach.

