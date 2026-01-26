Firefighters sharpen extrication skills in department-wide training

Members of Washington County Fire Services from multiple departments came together on Saturday, January 24, for hands‑on advanced extrication training hosted at the Wausau Fire Department. Volunteer and full‑time firefighters practiced vehicle‑rescue techniques using several disabled cars staged for the exercise. Participants worked with a range of specialized tools, including Halligan bars, combination spreader‑cutter devices, and windshield‑removal tools, as they refined their skills for real‑world emergency response.

Participants watch as Hinson Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department Captain Tom Sznura uses a windshield cutter. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Disabled vehicles were brought in for attendees to practice their extrication skills. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Firefighters across several departments attended the training in Wausau. [ADAM SMITH | Contributed]