Mon. Jan 26th, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Firefighters sharpen extrication skills in department-wide training

By AMBER PATINO Jan 26, 2026 0 Comments
Captain Nick Moore demonstrates the use of the Halligan bar to break car windows. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Members of Washington County Fire Services from multiple departments came together on Saturday, January 24, for hands‑on advanced extrication training hosted at the Wausau Fire Department. Volunteer and full‑time firefighters practiced vehicle‑rescue techniques using several disabled cars staged for the exercise. Participants worked with a range of specialized tools, including Halligan bars, combination spreader‑cutter devices, and windshield‑removal tools, as they refined their skills for real‑world emergency response.

Participants watch as Hinson Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department Captain Tom Sznura uses a windshield cutter. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Disabled vehicles were brought in for attendees to practice their extrication skills. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Firefighters across several departments attended the training in Wausau. [ADAM SMITH | Contributed]

#extrication training #Washington County Fire Department #Washington County Fire Services

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Community Government News Statewide Top Stories

Florida releases candy testing results under Healthy Florida First initiative

Staff Report Jan 26, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

FBC opens cold‑weather shelter as temperatures drop

AMBER PATINO Jan 26, 2026
Crime News Uncategorized

Multiple arrests made following multi-county stolen property investigation

Staff Report Jan 24, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Government News Statewide Top Stories

Florida releases candy testing results under Healthy Florida First initiative

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

FBC opens cold‑weather shelter as temperatures drop

Community Local News News Top Stories

Firefighters sharpen extrication skills in department-wide training

Crime News Uncategorized

Multiple arrests made following multi-county stolen property investigation

Local News News

Caryville pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Road 77