Sat. Jan 24th, 2026
Multiple arrests made following multi-county stolen property investigation

By Staff Report Jan 24, 2026 0 Comments
Gregory Michael Singletary • Joseph Stafford Stephen James Dakota Finch

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have made multiple arrests following an ongoing investigation into stolen property spanning several counties.

On January 7, 2026, investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding possible stolen property located at a residence on Coyote Trail. After further investigation, deputies developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant for the property, which was executed on January 8.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located a 2017 Can-Am Maverick that had been reported stolen from Brickyard Road in Chipley in November 2025. Deputies also recovered multiple items reported stolen from Holmes County, along with a Kubota tractor and a .22-caliber rifle that had been reported stolen from Bay County.

Investigators further determined that approximately $25,000 worth of gold jewelry had been stolen from a residence in the New Hope area of Washington County. With assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen jewelry was later located at a local pawn shop.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

  • Gregory Michael Singletary — Two counts of Dealing in Stolen Property
  • Joseph Stafford — Two counts of Dealing in Stolen Property and Two counts of Grand Theft
  • Stephen James Dakota Finch — Grand Theft over $20,000 and Dealing in Stolen Property

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as the case continues.

By Staff Report

