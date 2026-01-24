Caryville pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Road 77

A 22-year-old Caryville man was killed Saturday in the early morning hours following a crash involving two vehicles on State Road 77, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 24, just south of Vicki Road. Troopers said a silver pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road 77 when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the east shoulder and walked into the northbound travel lanes.

The pedestrian was allegedly standing in the roadway when the front right side of the pickup truck struck him, investigators said. The impact threw the pedestrian into the southbound lanes of State Road 77, where he was subsequently struck by a sport utility vehicle traveling southbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported for either driver involved in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.