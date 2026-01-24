Sat. Jan 24th, 2026
Local News News

Caryville pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Road 77

By Staff Report Jan 24, 2026 0 Comments

A 22-year-old Caryville man was killed Saturday in the early morning hours following a crash involving two vehicles on State Road 77, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 24, just south of Vicki Road. Troopers said a silver pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road 77 when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the east shoulder and walked into the northbound travel lanes.

The pedestrian was allegedly standing in the roadway when the front right side of the pickup truck struck him, investigators said. The impact threw the pedestrian into the southbound lanes of State Road 77, where he was subsequently struck by a sport utility vehicle traveling southbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported for either driver involved in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

#Caryville #Chipley #fatal accident #Florida Highway Patrol #pedestrian #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Crime News Uncategorized

Multiple arrests made following multi-county stolen property investigation

Staff Report Jan 24, 2026
Local News News Top Stories

Panhandle physical therapy owners settle alleged false claims violations for over $750k

WMBB Jan 22, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council hires public works positions

Ali Moreland Jan 21, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime News Uncategorized

Multiple arrests made following multi-county stolen property investigation

Local News News

Caryville pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Road 77

Local News News Top Stories

Panhandle physical therapy owners settle alleged false claims violations for over $750k

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council hires public works positions

Community Local News News Top Stories

The Arc receives donation from Emerald Coast Hospice