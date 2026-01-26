Florida releases candy testing results under Healthy Florida First initiative

On Monday, January 26, Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced new food safety findings under the Healthy Florida First initiative, with the release of candy product testing results conducted by the Florida Department of Health (DOH) to provide greater transparency for Florida families and strengthen accountability for products marketed to children.

“Our “Healthy Florida First” initiative promotes innovation, ensures accountability, and empowers Floridians to make the healthiest choices for their families. Transparency is vital to that mission,“ said Governor DeSantis. “Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and I were proud to announce that Florida has expanded this initiative by evaluating other products marketed for children. Through these transparency efforts and our long-standing commitment to medical freedom, Florida is doing our part to help Make America Healthy Again.”

Earlier this month, Florida released infant formula testing results after DOH analyzed 24 infant formula products sold online and in stores across the state, reviewing samples from seven major brands for heavy metals and pesticides. The testing identified elevated levels of certain heavy metals compared to health-based screening benchmarks, including mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and lead.

Building on that work, DOH tested 46 candy products from 10 companies for heavy metals. Arsenic was detected in 28 of the products tested, prompting further evaluation of potential exposure risks, particularly for children. The results released today are intended to provide families with clear, accessible information and promote accountability for products widely consumed by Florida’s children.

“As parents and consumers, we should have confidence that the products sold in grocery stores are safe and free from poison,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “No one should have to wonder whether the food that they are feeding their children is quietly impacting their health over time. Through independent testing under the Healthy Florida First initiative, we are bringing sunlight and transparency to the quality of food in our food supply.”

“Food is an essential part of life, and we need it to be as safe and nutritious as possible,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo. “We believe that evaluating risks and communicating our findings to the public are essentially steps for driving the change we seek in the food industry and improving the health of Floridians.”

The candy testing initiative is part of Florida’s broader Healthy Florida First effort, which focuses on clean and transparent food systems, accountability, and restoring trust in public health through evidence-based action.

Both the previously released infant formula testing results and today’s candy testing results are available at ExposingFoodToxins.com.