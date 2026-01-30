ArtKidDoo returns to Washington County

Families across Northwest Florida can look forward to a day of creativity and community as ArtKidDoo returns to Shivers Park in Chipley on Saturday, February 7, at 10:30 a.m. for its annual celebration of children, art, and early learning. Hosted by the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, the festival has long been known for its hands‑on art stations, playful activities, and welcoming atmosphere that invites children and caregivers to create, explore, and learn together.

ArtKidDoo has grown into a cherished tradition, offering families a free, family‑centered event filled with arts and crafts, messy play, and experiences designed to support creativity, self‑expression, and early development. Past festivals have filled the park with paint, games, and imaginative opportunities that strengthen the bond between children and their caregivers while supporting early learning through play.

This year brings several new additions for families to enjoy.

To support families and ensure little artists stay fueled, children’s lunches will be provided by the City of Chipley. The festival will also offer free haircuts courtesy of Mobile Barber Ministries, giving kids a confidence boost while parents enjoy a helpful community service. Kicking off the festivities with extra energy and laughter, ArtKidDoo will introduce a Bubble Run—a glowing new feature inspired by the event’s commitment to movement, joy, and early childhood engagement.

The Early Learning Coalition invites all families, caregivers, and community members to join in this free celebration designed to uplift children and bring the community together. With new experiences added to an already beloved tradition, ArtKidDoo 2026 promises to be one of the most memorable yet, offering a day full of color, creativity, and connection.