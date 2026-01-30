County offers safe disposal option with a Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day

Washington County residents will have a one‑day opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste during the county’s upcoming Amnesty Day, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to noon. The drop‑off event will take place at the Washington County Recycling Center, located at 3115 Highway 77 in Chipley.

The event allows residents to bring household‑quantity hazardous materials for proper disposal at no charge. Accepted items include pesticides, insecticides, pool chemicals, solvents, fertilizers, spot removers, paint, stale gasoline, used oil (up to 5 gallons), paint thinners, antifreeze, rechargeable and automotive batteries, brake fluid, paint strippers, furniture polish, engine degreasers, old appliances, microwaves, televisions, computers, plastic bottles, and cardboard. Tires will also be accepted, with a limit of five passenger‑vehicle tires per household; additional tires cost $4 each, and tires with rims cost $5 each.

Event organizers note that gas cylinders and explosives will not be accepted.

Conditionally‑Exempt Small Quantity Generators—such as small businesses, schools, and growers—may participate at a reduced rate, and drop‑off times can be scheduled in advance by calling ahead.

Residents with questions about what can or cannot be brought, or those needing to schedule a small‑quantity generator drop‑off, may call 850‑638‑6264 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.