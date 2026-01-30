Community reflects on life and service of Jeff Massey

Former Washington County Administrator Allen Jeffries “Jeff” Massey passed away early Tuesday morning, January 27, following a battle with cancer.

Massey, who announced his retirement in August of last year, served Washington County for eight years. In his retirement statement, he described his time in the role as “a true honor to serve this county and work alongside the Board of County Commissioners, county staff, and our community partners.”

He is remembered by colleagues and community members for his dedication and unwavering commitment to Washington County.

“I began my working relationship with Mr. Massey in November of 2022 when I was elected. He helped me begin to understand policies and procedures, Statutes, and the ins and outs of County Government. He was an advocate for Washington County and its citizens. He had many phone calls and visits with legislators and State level officials to fight for Washington County to be successful,” says Washington County Board of County Commissioners Chairman David Pettis. “I am thankful for his friendship and the knowledge he shared with me over the last three plus years. He will be missed.”

Massey is also remembered for his commitment to strengthening fire services throughout Washington County. Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron credited Massey with playing a pivotal role in advancing the department’s capabilities and raising the standard of service.

“Most in our organization can tell you that there is no one who has done more to progress our capability to provide top notch services in Washington County than Jeff Massey,” says Barron. “During my seventeen months that I have had the pleasure to serve in my role, I have worked with and for this great man, and together we fought to bring a forgotten division to the forefront.”

Barron added that one of Massey’s final directives to him was both ambitious and motivating: “Make Washington County the best fire department in Northwest Florida.”

“A task that is tough when you have South Walton, PCB, and many other great organizations next door,” Barron continued. “One thing I can say is I’ll never stop trying. That’s how I personally will honor Jeff Massey.”

Services will be held Monday, February 2, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. The Washington County Board of County Commissioners announced that all county offices will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to allow employees the opportunity to attend, with regular business hours resuming at 1:30 p.m.