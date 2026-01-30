Search warrant execution leads to arrest

On Jan. 30 the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from investigators, the WCSO SWAT Team and the Washington County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on Brunson Road in Caryville.

During the search, deputies located multiple firearms, ammunition and marijuana.

James Curtis Everett, 52, of Caryville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

A second individual, Willie Lee Nettles of Caryville, was not present at the residence at the time the warrant was executed. Nettles currently has active felony warrants for the sale of cocaine in connection with the investigation.