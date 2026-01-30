Fri. Jan 30th, 2026
Construction begins on Washington County Public Library expansion

By AMBER PATINO Jan 30, 2026 0 Comments
Site work is underway at the Washington County Public Library, where a major expansion is expected to be completed in October. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Construction is officially underway on an expansion of the Washington County Public Library in Chipley, a project that will bring several major improvements to the facility.

The work is funded through a $3,997,816 Capital Projects Fund Multi‑Purpose Community Facility Program grant, provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 with the State of Florida administering the grant program through Florida Commerce.

The expansion will add space on three sides of the building, including a new children’s area, a large meeting room for library programs and community use, and additional staff workspace. Library officials say the upgrades will strengthen the library’s ability to support work, education, and telehealth, the three core priorities of the grant.

“This means everything to me for the library’s ability to better serve our people,” says Renae Rountree, Washington County Public Library Director. “I am so grateful that everyone has been so kind and supportive of us taking on this grant project.”

The project is expected to reach completion in October of this year. 

