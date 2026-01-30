Two convicted in fatal Panama City road rage shooting of Chipley woman

Two suspects involved in a fatal road rage shooting last year have now been convicted following a jury trial in Bay County. The case stems from a February 22, 2025 incident at the intersection of Highway 231 and Harrison Avenue that left one Chipley woman dead and another critically injured.

According to the Panama City Police Department, the February 22 incident began when officers received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the intersection of Highway 231 and Harrison Avenue. Responding units found 48‑year‑old Georgeann Garner and her 19‑year‑old daughter, Marileigh Lewis, with gunshot wounds; Garner later died at the hospital, and Lewis was left in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a road‑rage confrontation between driver Ivybella Encino and Lewis, during which passenger Jubal Simmons fired several rounds into the victims’ SUV. Encino fled the scene in a gray Dodge Ram, leading officers on a brief pursuit before crashing into a patrol vehicle. She was taken into custody, while Simmons was arrested after attempting to run from the scene.

Encino was initially charged with accessory to murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Simmons faced charges including second‑degree murder, three counts of attempted second‑degree murder, firing into an occupied vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

This week, a Bay County jury returned guilty verdicts for both defendants.

Jurors found Simmons guilty on all seven charges he faced, including the second‑degree murder of Garner and the attempted second‑degree murder of Lewis and the two additional occupants of the SUV. Prosecutors argued that any of the victims could have been killed by his actions.

Encino was found guilty of three charges: fleeing and eluding at high speed and two accessory‑after‑the‑fact charges tied to attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. She was acquitted of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, a charge her attorney challenged throughout the trial.

During closing arguments, both sides repeatedly referenced a bystander video that captured key moments of the confrontation. Simmons’ attorney argued the shooting should be considered manslaughter or even a justifiable homicide, pointing to testimony that Simmons yelled “get away” before firing. Prosecutors countered that the pair fled, discarded the weapon, and gave inconsistent statements, actions they said undermined any self‑defense claim.

Encino’s defense maintained she acted out of fear during the pursuit, arguing she swerved to avoid a patrol car rather than intentionally striking it. Jurors appeared to partially accept that argument in their verdict.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before reaching a decision. Sentencing for both Simmons and Encino is scheduled for February 20 at 9 a.m.

