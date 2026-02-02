FHSAA merges Rural and 1A Classes amid program departures

A few weeks ago, News 13 reported that several football programs within North Florida schools in the FHSAA’s Rural Classification were making the switch to the Sunshine State Athletic Association.

Now, with those departures, the dominoes have fallen for the FHSAA.

On Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to combine the rural class and Class 1A into a single classification beginning with the 2026 fall football season.

This is due to their own policy that requires at least 24 schools for there to be a rural classification.

With eight programs leaving, the rural class was left with just 16 schools.

Every Jackson County High School football program left for the SSAA, and even programs such as Dixie County and Union County, which are led by championship coaches, left for the SSAA.

Not meeting that 24-school requirement meant the rural football programs wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete in the state series. Merging 1A and rural allows those 16 schools to now compete for district, regional, and state championships.

Additionally, FHSAA officials say it levels the playing field since 1A lost many of its top teams to reclassification, such as Chaminade-Madonna and Cardinal Newman who were moved to Class 2A.

The board also voted to allow the creation of an independent league under FHSAA authority, which also allows schools the option to participate with the potential for post-season play, but not a state championship.

This decision only applies to football and is set for the 2026 and 2027 seasons- the rural class remains intact for all other sports.