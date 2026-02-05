Two-vehicle crash on CR-3031 leaves Vernon woman seriously injured

A two‑vehicle crash on County Road 3031 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, left a 64-year-old Vernon woman seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A report from FHP said a 16‑year‑old Panama City Beach girl was driving south on CR‑3031 when she moved into the outside lane to pass another vehicle, then returned to the inside lane as the traffic light at Patronis Drive changed from yellow to red. The teen accelerated, but her vehicle lost traction on the wet roadway and began to rotate. It crossed the center turn lane and entered the northbound lanes.

The front right of her vehicle collided with the front left of a northbound car driven by a 64‑year‑old Vernon woman, who sustained serious injuries. The teen suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles came to rest on the east shoulder of the roadway. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.