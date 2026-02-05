CHS Athletics hosts spring Signing Day for senior athletes

Jazlynn Risinger, Alaina Finch, CHS Athletic Director Marcus Buchanan, Jayden Pettis, and Jo Samples (pictured left to right) pose together during the reception following the CHS Athletic’s Spring Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, February 4. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Chipley High School (CHS) held its Spring Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, February 4, celebrating student athletes Alaina Finch, Jazlynn Risinger, Jayden Pettis, and Jo Samples as they signed letters of intent alongside family members, coaches. Finch signed to play volleyball at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College; Risinger signed to play volleyball at Gulf Coast State College; Pettis committed to play softball at Chipola College; and Samples signed to play baseball at Baptist University of Florida. The ceremony marked a milestone recognizing years of dedication and the next chapter for the athletes as they pursue collegiate athletics and their academic goals.

Alaina Finch (pictured center) smiles with her parents Bethany (left) and Mitchell Finch (right) after she signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College on Wednesday, February 4. Before signing, Finch thanked her parents and family, along with thanking her coaches and teammates. She said, “CHS volleyball has played such a huge role in my life, and it is such a hard goodbye, but I will forever cherish all the memories and things we have accomplished over the years.” Finch plans to pursue a degree in Nursing at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Jayden Pettis (pictured center) smiles in between her parents Olen (left) and Julie Pettis (right) after she signed her letter of intent to play softball for Chipola College on Wednesday, February 4. Just before signing her letter of intent, Pettis thanked God, her parents and family, coaches, friends, teammates, and the CHS faculty for the memories and support. She added, “This [CHS] will always be my home. It’s now ‘Go Indians’ but it’ll forever be ‘Go Tigers’.” Pettis plans to study Culinary Arts. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Jazlynn Risinger (center left) smiles with her parents and sister after she signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) on Wednesday, February 4. Pictured left to right are Wayne Risinger, Jazlynn Risinger, Heather Risinger, and Cheyenne Risinger. Before signing her letter of intent, Risinger thanked her parents, family, and coaches, explaining that “this moment means so much to me because it is signing proof of all my hard work and dedication over the past ten years. Every early morning and late night practice has helped me grow into the athlete I am today.” Risinger plans to pursue a major in Education at GCSU. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Jo Samples (pictured right) stands with his parents LeeAnn (left) and Jody Samples (middle) letter of intent to play baseball for Baptist University of Florida (BUF) on Wednesday, February 4. Before Samples signed his letter of intent, he thanked God, his family, and BUF for the opportunity to play. Samples continued, noting a special thanks to his coaches and “all my teammates, who, as soon as I got here, welcomed me with open arms.” [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]