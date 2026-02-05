CHS Athletics hosts spring Signing Day for senior athletes

Jazlynn Risinger, Alaina Finch, CHS Athletic Director Marcus Buchanan, Jayden Pettis, and Jo Samples (pictured left to right) pose together during the reception following the CHS Athletic’s Spring Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, February 4. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
Chipley High School (CHS) held its Spring Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, February 4, celebrating student athletes Alaina Finch, Jazlynn Risinger, Jayden Pettis, and Jo Samples as they signed letters of intent alongside family members, coaches. Finch signed to play volleyball at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College; Risinger signed to play volleyball at Gulf Coast State College; Pettis committed to play softball at Chipola College; and Samples signed to play baseball at Baptist University of Florida. The ceremony marked a milestone recognizing years of dedication and the next chapter for the athletes as they pursue collegiate athletics and their academic goals.