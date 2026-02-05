Thu. Feb 5th, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

House tunes up marching band for P.E. credit

By Staff Report Feb 5, 2026 0 Comments

High school marching band participation would satisfy both a physical education credit and a performing arts credit required for graduation under a bill unanimously approved by the Florida House on Wednesday.

“Many band members would say they have a more strenuous routine than the football players on the field, since high school football commonly requires six days of four hours a day, and band requires five to six days of three to four hours a day,” said Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, who sponsored the bill, HB 453.

“Clearly, whether a wide receiver, a blocking back or a tuba player, both activities are challenging and demanding and require so much work,” Gossett-Seidman said. “Both activities build muscle through a full-body workout, require tight scheduling and improve school performance.”

The bill also would allow students with disabilities to substitute one school year of participation in the Special Olympics for the physical education requirement needed to earn a standard high school diploma.

A Senate version of the proposal, SB 556, has cleared one committee and must still go before the Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee and the Rules Committee before it can reach the Senate floor.

#credit substitution #marching band #P.E. credit #physical activity #strenuous routine

By Staff Report

Related Post

Announcements Community News Sports Top Stories

CHS Athletics hosts spring Signing Day for senior athletes

Ali Moreland Feb 5, 2026
Crime Local News News Top Stories

Two-vehicle crash on CR-3031 leaves Vernon woman seriously injured

Staff Report Feb 5, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Senate budget rollout delayed

Staff Report Feb 4, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community News Sports Top Stories

CHS Athletics hosts spring Signing Day for senior athletes

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Two-vehicle crash on CR-3031 leaves Vernon woman seriously injured

Announcements Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Sen. Trumbull files proclamation honoring Jeff Massey

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

WVPK students learn about voting during Elections Office visit

Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

Local girls weightlifters shine at regional competition