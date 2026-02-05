House tunes up marching band for P.E. credit

High school marching band participation would satisfy both a physical education credit and a performing arts credit required for graduation under a bill unanimously approved by the Florida House on Wednesday.

“Many band members would say they have a more strenuous routine than the football players on the field, since high school football commonly requires six days of four hours a day, and band requires five to six days of three to four hours a day,” said Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, who sponsored the bill, HB 453.

“Clearly, whether a wide receiver, a blocking back or a tuba player, both activities are challenging and demanding and require so much work,” Gossett-Seidman said. “Both activities build muscle through a full-body workout, require tight scheduling and improve school performance.”

The bill also would allow students with disabilities to substitute one school year of participation in the Special Olympics for the physical education requirement needed to earn a standard high school diploma.

A Senate version of the proposal, SB 556, has cleared one committee and must still go before the Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee and the Rules Committee before it can reach the Senate floor.