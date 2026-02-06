Fri. Feb 6th, 2026
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Lions Club hosts first annual Dinner in the Dark

By AMBER PATINO Feb 6, 2026 0 Comments
Chipley High School’s culinary students assist guests during the meal, along with Lions Club Secretary Monica Rehberg. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley hosted its inaugural Dinner in the Dark on Thursday, February 5, an event designed to raise awareness about vision loss and support the club’s vision programs. Guests were served a meal prepared by Lions Club members and catered by Chipley High School’s culinary program, whose students spent time beforehand learning how to assist individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Attendees dined while blindfolded, experiencing firsthand the challenges of navigating a meal without sight. Before dinner, Lions Club District Governor Suzi Rogers addressed participants and shared a speech by Helen Keller. Guests also heard from Nina Davis of Triple H Ranch in Bonifay and her daughter, Eliana, who spoke about their journey learning to navigate life with vision loss after Eliana lost most of her sight due to shunt complications at a young age. 

Proceeds from the event will support the club’s mission and vision initiatives for the community.

Lions Club District Governor Suzi Rogers shares a speech by Hellen Keller. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Pictured above are guest speaker Nina Davis and her daughter Eliana. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Guests dine while blindfolded to gain insight into the challenges of navigating a meal with visual impairment. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

#Dinner in the Dark #Falling Waters Lions Club #Lions Club of Chipley

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Unemployment changes backed in senate

Staff Report Feb 6, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

House tunes up marching band for P.E. credit

Staff Report Feb 5, 2026
Announcements Community News Sports Top Stories

CHS Athletics hosts spring Signing Day for senior athletes

Ali Moreland Feb 5, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Lions Club hosts first annual Dinner in the Dark

Announcements Community News Sports Top Stories

CHS Athletics hosts spring Signing Day for senior athletes

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Two-vehicle crash on CR-3031 leaves Vernon woman seriously injured

Announcements Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Sen. Trumbull files proclamation honoring Jeff Massey

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

WVPK students learn about voting during Elections Office visit