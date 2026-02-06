Lions Club hosts first annual Dinner in the Dark

The Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley hosted its inaugural Dinner in the Dark on Thursday, February 5, an event designed to raise awareness about vision loss and support the club’s vision programs. Guests were served a meal prepared by Lions Club members and catered by Chipley High School’s culinary program, whose students spent time beforehand learning how to assist individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Attendees dined while blindfolded, experiencing firsthand the challenges of navigating a meal without sight. Before dinner, Lions Club District Governor Suzi Rogers addressed participants and shared a speech by Helen Keller. Guests also heard from Nina Davis of Triple H Ranch in Bonifay and her daughter, Eliana, who spoke about their journey learning to navigate life with vision loss after Eliana lost most of her sight due to shunt complications at a young age.

Proceeds from the event will support the club’s mission and vision initiatives for the community.

Lions Club District Governor Suzi Rogers shares a speech by Hellen Keller. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured above are guest speaker Nina Davis and her daughter Eliana. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Guests dine while blindfolded to gain insight into the challenges of navigating a meal with visual impairment. [AMBER PATINO | The News]