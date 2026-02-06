Washington County students shine at District Throssell Festival

Students from Chipley High School (CHS) and Vernon High School (VHS) represented Washington County School District at the Thirty‑Sixth Annual District Throssell Literature/Language Festival at Chipola College on Friday, February 6, earning several top placements across multiple categories. In Writing, Chipley High’s Addison Richter and Allison Riviere each received Honorable Mentions. For Speech, CHS student De’auana Robinson earned Honorable Mention, while Vernon High’s Kayson Hawkins took first place. In Grammar, Mechanics, and Usage, VHS student Nylah Brown placed first and CHS student Khloe Nguyen earned second place. Literature awards went to CHS’s Maurion Henderson, who placed second, and Sierra Strickland, who received Honorable Mention, along with VHS student Autumn Strausbaugh, who placed third. In Humanities, CHS student Kyler Melvin earned Honorable Mention. Rounding out the day, CHS’s Rebecca Patton took first place in Oral Interpretation. The district congratulated all participating students for their hard work and achievements. Pictured above are the competitors with their awards. [CONTRIBUTED]

