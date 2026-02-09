ArtKidDoo brings creativity and family fun to Washington County

Kids enjoy playing “the floor is lava” during the festivities. [ALI MORELAND | The News]
ArtKidDoo returned to Shivers Park in Chipley over the weekend, bringing families together for a day filled with creativity and fun. The annual event, hosted by the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (ELC), featured arts‑and‑crafts stations, hands‑on activities, free dental screenings provided by PanCare, and complimentary haircuts courtesy of Mobile Barber Ministries. This year also introduced a new event, a Bubble Run, encouraging joyful movement. Lunch was provided by the City of Chipley to fuel the fun. Alongside the festivities, the ELC offered educational materials and resources to families, ensuring the day was not only enjoyable but enriching for young learners and their caregivers.