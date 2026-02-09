Mon. Feb 9th, 2026
ArtKidDoo brings creativity and family fun to Washington County

By AMBER PATINO Feb 9, 2026 0 Comments
Kids enjoy playing “the floor is lava” during the festivities. [ALI MORELAND | The News]

ArtKidDoo returned to Shivers Park in Chipley over the weekend, bringing families together for a day filled with creativity and fun. The annual event, hosted by the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (ELC), featured arts‑and‑crafts stations, hands‑on activities, free dental screenings provided by PanCare, and complimentary haircuts courtesy of Mobile Barber Ministries. This year also introduced a new event, a Bubble Run, encouraging joyful movement. Lunch was provided by the City of Chipley to fuel the fun. Alongside the festivities, the ELC offered educational materials and resources to families, ensuring the day was not only enjoyable but enriching for young learners and their caregivers.

Youth race across the finish line during the newly added Bubble Run event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
In addition to the fun and activities, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida provided a free children’s book along with early learning resources and pamphlets to guests. [ALI MORELAND | The News]
Chipley City Manager Patti Tanner passes out bagged lunches to guests courtesy of the City of Chipley. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Early Learning Coalition staff assist youth attendees with making sensory bottles, one of the many arts and crafts activities during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
This youth guest tries her luck at one of the “fishing” activities provided. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

By AMBER PATINO

