Three additional arrests made in multi-county theft investigation

Stolen vehicles, equipment, firearms and jewelry recovered across Washington and Bay counties

Three additional suspects, including two juveniles, have been arrested as part of an ongoing multi-agency theft and burglary investigation that has resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles, heavy equipment, firearms and approximately $25,000 in jewelry, according to an update released February 11 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say new leads linked David Lee McMullon III to a burglary in the Sunny Hills community. Working collaboratively with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, detectives located several stolen items connected to the case at a Bay County pawn shop.

McMullon was taken into custody and charged with grand theft of $750 or more. Authorities said he is also facing additional charges in Bay County related to the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office also identified two 17-year-old male juveniles as suspects in the theft of a 2017 Can-Am Maverick UTV that had been reported stolen from Brickyard Road in November 2025. Both juveniles were arrested and charged with grand theft of $10,000 or more, with one additionally charged with dealing in stolen property. The juveniles were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Sheriff Kevin Crews credited the Department of Homeland Security Digital Forensic Unit for assisting investigators with evidence analysis in the case.

Search warrant leads to multiple recoveries

The investigation began January 7 when deputies received information about possible stolen property at a residence on Coyote Trail. Investigators developed probable cause the following day and secured a search warrant for the property.

During the search, deputies recovered:

A 2017 Can-Am Maverick UTV reported stolen from Chipley

Multiple items stolen from Holmes County

A Kubota tractor reported stolen from Bay County

A .22-caliber rifle

Approximately $25,000 worth of gold jewelry stolen from a Washington County residence in the New Hope area

With assistance from Bay County authorities, the stolen jewelry was later traced to and recovered from a local pawn shop.

Earlier in the investigation, the following individuals were arrested:

Gregory Michael Singletary – Two counts of dealing in stolen property

– Two counts of dealing in stolen property Joseph Stafford -Two counts of dealing in stolen property, two counts of grand theft, and an additional charge of dealing in stolen property

-Two counts of dealing in stolen property, two counts of grand theft, and an additional charge of dealing in stolen property Stephen James Dakota Finch -Grand theft over $20,000 and dealing in stolen property

Officials said the investigation remains active and additional charges or arrests are possible.

Sheriff Crews noted the case highlights the importance of cooperation between agencies and encouraged residents to report suspicious activity.

“This investigation shows what can be accomplished when agencies work together and the community provides information,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.