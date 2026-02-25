Wed. Feb 25th, 2026
Seacrest Wolf Preserve faces urgent relocation after court ruling

By AMBER PATINO Feb 25, 2026 0 Comments
Pawnee, pictured here during last year’s rare Florida snowfall, is just one of many wolves Seacrest is working to find new housing for. [CONTRIBUTED]

The animals of Seacrest Wolf Preserve are now facing the loss of their home following a February 23 court ruling requiring the facility to vacate its property by March 15. The land on which the preserve operates was sold several years ago, and after a legal dispute with the new landowner, the court determined the preserve did not meet the lease’s liability‑insurance requirements and must leave the property.

Located in Washington County, the preserve has long served as a home for wolves, raccoons, opossums, skunks, foxes, and other native wildlife. For years, the facility has provided both public education and a safe haven for the animals in its care. In addition to the order to vacate the property, the preserve has also been directed to halt all tours and animal‑interaction programs, further limiting its ability to operate during the transition.

With less than three weeks to relocate, the preserve says its priority is securing safe placement for the wolves and other animals that have called the facility home. In a social media update, staff expressed heartbreak over the ruling, writing, “This decision means many of these animals will not survive the outcome of this closure. That is the blunt truth.”

According to the post, the preserve does have access to land where the animals could be moved, but the challenge lies in funding the cost of transport, fencing, and labor needed to make the relocation possible. To help bridge that gap, Seacrest Wolf Preserve is appealing to the community for support and has launched a GoFundMe to aid in its efforts. Those wishing to donate can do so through the preserve’s official Facebook page, or by clicking here.

